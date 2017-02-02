REAC Announces Name Change to: REAC Group, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Real Estate Contacts, Inc. ( OTC PINK : REAC) is pleased to announce to shareholders that the board of directors has approved the new name change to REAC Group, Inc.

The Articles of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation has been filed with the State of Florida on January 27, 2017 with an effective date of February 16, 2017.

The company has completed the FINRA Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form and will submit to FINRA for final approval.

An 8K/A has been filed on February 1, 2017. http://www.otcmarkets.com/edgar/GetFilingHtml?FilingID=11816106

Robert DeAngelis, President & CEO of REAC Group, Inc., states, "The company's current website and new domain name are in the process of being revised to update the company's current direction into the green sector which will include our products, press releases, and other corporate actions. The letters REAC would stand for: Real Estate, Energy, Agriculture, and Cannabis."

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.