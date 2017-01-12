REAC Completes Asset Purchase of Patriot Bioenergy Corp

PARRISH, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Real Estate Contacts, Inc. ( OTCBB : REAC) is pleased to announce to shareholders that on January 4, 2017, the company completed the asset purchase agreement for Patriot Bioenergy Corp. http://www.patriotbioenergy.com

Robert DeAngelis, President & CEO of Real Estate Contacts, Inc., stated, "We are excited and look forward to working with Roger Ford and Patriot Bioenergy Corporation in building a prosperous company for all of our shareholders. We are well positioned for the future, along with the purchase of Southern Brands and the Southern Hemp Co. http://www.southernhempco.com

The board of directors will convene soon to approve the new name change to REACH, Inc., which would stand for: Real Estate, Energy, Agriculture, Cannabis, and Hemp.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.