REAC Executive Roger Ford To Speak At International Biomass Conference

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Real Estate Contacts, Inc. ( OTC : REAC) announced that Roger Ford, President and CEO of Patriot Bioenergy Corporation, has been invited to speak on the use of hemp as an energy and industrial material in April at the International Biomass Conference and Expo in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ford will speak on the topic of hemp as an emerging biomass feedstock.

Patriot Bioenergy Corporation, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, is a part of Real Estate Contacts, Inc. ( OTC : REAC). Patriot is a leader in the development of hemp in the production of energy products, nutraceuticals, and industrial composites.

In the announcement, Ford stated that "It was his goal to discuss before an international audience to the potential for hemp. We will present our progress on the international stage. We are dedicated to technological and job creation in Southeastern Kentucky. The future of hemp is bright, and the future of our company is bright, as a leader in this emerging industry."

