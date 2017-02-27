REAC Group Completes Name Change

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - REAC Group Inc. ( OTCBB : REAC) announced that its name change has become effective today. The name change was from "Real Estate Contacts, Inc." to REAC Group, Inc. The symbol, REAC, reflects the company's new direction. The letters REAC stand for Real Estate, Energy, Agriculture, and Cannabis.

"We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name. We believe the name REAC Group allows us to better represent our business as we introduce new products and innovative technologies," said Robert DeAngelis, President and CEO of REAC Group.

The company is in the process to building a new site that will prominently feature the company's new focus on its products and innovative technologies. CEO Robert DeAngelis further commented that, "As part of our heavy focus on innovation, new technologies, and product sales, we are very excited about the introduction of our new company name." Patriot Bioenergy Corporation CEO Robert Ford said, "All of our products, including our newest offerings, are backed by an experienced team that is dedicated to building shareholder value."

Patriot Bioenergy Corporation, based in Pikeville, Kentucky is a part of REAC Group, Inc. ( OTCBB : REAC). Patriot is a leader in the development of hemp in the production of energy products, nutraceuticals such as CBD oils, and industrial composites.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.