Readen Holding Corp (PINKSHEET: RHCO) Acquires Stake in Hitting Media BV

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Readen Holding Corp ( OTC PINK : RHCO) (The Company) Acquires a 30% stake in the Dutch online advertising company Hitting Media in exchange for 500,000 shares.

Readen Holding Corp strengthened its portfolio of retail related companies with the Dutch based online advertisement company Hitting Media BV. Hitting Media is specialized in Venue targeting and branding campaigns.

Hitting Media has in the course of 2 years developed their own technology in the Real Time Bidding area. This technology is fully developed in house and Hitting Media is the only company reaching the pinpoint accuracy of targeting in the market. The technology was launched end 2016 and in these months Hitting Media had several test cases for large corporations like recruitment campaigns for Dutch Defense and Dutch Police force, and branding campaigns for McDonalds, Shell and several universities. This has resulted in a total turnover of EUR 175,000 in 2016. Estimated is that in 2017 these test cases will develop in full campaigns resulting in a forecasted turnover of between EUR 600,000 and EUR 750,000.

With its Venue targeting technology Hitting Media is able to pinpoint potential customers and give them personalized advertisements in order to get a conversion much higher than competing technologies.

The Branding campaigns are of good use to introduce new brands, keep existing brands on top of mind and push deals to the masses. These campaigns are distributed using the low cost per mile tech of Hitting Media.

The technology of Hitting Media will be used by both Neckermann and D5Avenue in order to push our products for a low cost to our customers.

Ronald Steenbergen, CEO of the Company: "This acquisition is of strategic importance to our retail actives; by using the technology of Hitting Media we can push our deals much more effectively and on a much more cost effective base to our existing and new customers. We estimate that by using the venue targeting and branding campaigns of Hitting Media we will boost Neckermann and D5avenue sales with several millions."

More about Hitting Media at www.hittingmedia.com

Readen Group's mission statement: To be a valuable and reliable partner for customers, suppliers and investors in terms of quality, communications and service. Adding value for all the stakeholders is the main objective.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Readen Holding Corporation and its plans, products and related market potential. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential" or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Readen Holding Corporation's postings on the OTC Markets Disclosure &; News Service and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Readen Holding Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes.