Readen Holding Corp (PINKSHEETS: RHCO) Announces New CEO Appointment

Announces the appointment of a new CEO to oversee its growth and communication strategy

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Readen Holding Corp ( OTC PINK : RHCO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Walker as CEO of the company effective immediately. Andrew comes from an experienced sales and financial services background with an aim to use this experience in leading the company forward into the future. "Readen Holding Corp has a lot of potential going forward," said Andrew. "We have many plans as we approach 2018 to increase the value of the company. I look forward to sharing these with you throughout the coming months as part of our new focus on communication."

Communication is key

As CEO, Walker aims to increase investor relations in order to garner new investors whilst bolstering relations with current partners. "As an investor in the company myself, I know that in the past the we have missed the opportunity to deliver on our mission of reliable communication with investors," said Walker. "I want to assure our investors that this has been noted and will be addressed. I will be releasing weekly updates to keep all interested parties abreast of where we are currently with RHCO. I will make sure that the current gap between information related to investors will be a thing of the past. I feel that our investors should be considered part of the Readen family and as such hope to bring them into the fold as we work together to build on the solid foundation already built by Ronald and his team. I am very excited to take on the job and believe that with the great team we have here at Readen, we can take the company to new heights."

Current CEO Ronald Steenbergen will be taking a step back to focus on the day to day running of the company's retail arm. "I am delighted to pass the torch on to Andrew," said Ronald. "He shares our vision for the company's future and understands its history and value to our shareholders. We are very excited to unveil our plans for the company's future and believe we now have the leadership in place to bring the company to the next level."

Readen Group's mission statement: To be a valuable and reliable partner for customers, suppliers and investors in terms of quality, communications and service. Adding value for all our stakeholders is the main objective.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Readen Holding Corporation and its plans, products and related market potential. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential" or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Readen Holding Corporation's postings on the OTC Markets Disclosure &; News Service and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Readen Holding Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes.