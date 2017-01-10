Readers Borrow Record Number of eBooks and Audiobooks from the Library in 2016

SOURCE: OverDrive, Inc.
January 10, 2017 07:00 ET
Libraries leverage growing success of digital Book Clubs and Children's/YA titles
CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The trend in digital reading continued its uninterrupted growth in 2016 as a record number of readers turned to their local library and school to enjoy eBooks and audiobooks. According to OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, readers borrowed 196 million digital books, an increase of 21 percent over 2015. Of the 678 million visits to library and school websites, readers borrowed more eBooks (+16%) and audiobooks (+34%) from their local and school libraries' digital catalog compared to last year.
This data plus demonstrations of the new OverDrive will be on display at the American Library Association's Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits in Atlanta, January 20-24, 2017 in booth 910.
About OverDrive
OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a growing network of 36,000 libraries and schools in 63 countries worldwide. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio, USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com
Contact: David BurleighDirector of Marketing dburleigh@overdrive.com
