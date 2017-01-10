Readers Borrow Record Number of eBooks and Audiobooks from the Library in 2016

Libraries leverage growing success of digital Book Clubs and Children's/YA titles

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The trend in digital reading continued its uninterrupted growth in 2016 as a record number of readers turned to their local library and school to enjoy eBooks and audiobooks. According to OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, readers borrowed 196 million digital books, an increase of 21 percent over 2015. Of the 678 million visits to library and school websites, readers borrowed more eBooks (+16%) and audiobooks (+34%) from their local and school libraries' digital catalog compared to last year.

The record growth can be attributed to several key factors, including:

More libraries hosting digital Book Clubs using the OverDrive platform. More than 200 digital Book Clubs in 31 countries and on six continents took place last year. Some of 2016's most popular eBooks (see below) were featured in OverDrive's Big Library Read program, a worldwide digital Book Club.

using the OverDrive platform. More than 200 digital Book Clubs in 31 countries and on six continents took place last year. Some of 2016's most popular eBooks (see below) were featured in OverDrive's Big Library Read program, a worldwide digital Book Club. More people discovering audiobooks . People live life on the go and readers are increasingly using audiobooks through their daily exercise routine, doing work around their house or while traveling. The number of people who used OverDrive Listen for audiobooks jumped 67 percent in 2016.

. People live life on the go and readers are increasingly using audiobooks through their daily exercise routine, doing work around their house or while traveling. The number of people who used OverDrive Listen for audiobooks jumped 67 percent in 2016. Younger readers are reading more and increasingly embracing public library Children's and YA eBook collections. 2016 saw a 19 percent increase in children's eBooks borrowed.

are reading more and increasingly embracing public library Children's and YA eBook collections. 2016 saw a 19 percent increase in children's eBooks borrowed. Spanish, Chinese, Russian, French, and other non-English readers are discovering the growing eBook and audiobook catalogs now available from their libraries with nearly a 40 percent increase in non-English books borrowed.

Highlights of record-setting growth from the OverDrive global network:

Total digital titles borrowed from libraries & schools: 195 million (+21%) eBook circulation: 139 million (+16%) Audiobook circulation: 55 million (+34%)

49 library systems achieved at least 1 million digital checkouts

Visits to OverDrive-powered library & school websites: 678 million

Most popular eBooks from libraries in 2016:

Most popular audiobooks from libraries in 2016:

Top digital books at the library by genre:

This data plus demonstrations of the new OverDrive will be on display at the American Library Association's Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits in Atlanta, January 20-24, 2017 in booth 910.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a growing network of 36,000 libraries and schools in 63 countries worldwide. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio, USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com