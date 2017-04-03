ReadyCap Lending, LLC Hires Andrew A. Simon

SBA 7(a) lender adds to national sales team

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Ready Cap Lending, a nationally recognized SBA Preferred Lender offering SBA 7(a) financing up to $5 million and subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, today announced the addition Andrew Simon as the SBA 7(a) finance's Business Development Officer based in Southern California and servicing the national markets.

Located in Newport Beach, CA, Andrew Simon joins ReadyCap Lending with more than 8 years' experience in direct lending. He comes with a strong ability to manage and evaluate risks and understands what it takes to successfully oversee all functions beneficial to ReadyCap's clients, which include commercial brokers, bankers, referral partners and business owners.

Throughout his career, Andrew has consistently been a high producer, delivering excellent results through traditional and out of the box methods. Most recently, he served as Business Development Officer at Crossroads Small Business Solutions, where he originated SBA 7(a) loans concentrated in the transportation, manufacturing, and business services industries. Andrew Simon can be reached at (317) 777-0038, or andrew.simon@rclending.com.

About ReadyCap Lending, LLC

ReadyCap Lending (www.rclending.com) is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Based in Union County, New Jersey, ReadyCap is supported by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, an investment manager based in New York City with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit http://www.rclending.com or call 888-354-0822.