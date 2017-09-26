Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) acquires CBD Pharmacy trademark plus four (4) US utility patents and four additional Colorado trademarks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Real Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RLBD) is pleased to announce today that they have acquired the CBD Pharmacy trademark™ plus four (4) US utility patents for the manufacture of consumable legal cannabis and hemp products as defined by the states on a state by state basis. In addition RLBD has also agreed to acquire four (4) Colorado trademarks for use in legal cannabis and hemp products.

Currently, 28 states and Washington, DC have legalized medicinal and/or recreational cannabis use and the industry is already estimated to be a multiple billion dollar industry, making the timing for brand building optimal. As consumers become increasingly aware of the medicinal benefits of Cannabis and CBD's, the industry is expected to continue growing over 20% annually through 2021.*

"Since signing the binding letter of intent in May of this year we have been focusing on the CBD Pharmacy line and we have finalized the new CBD Pharmacy™ logo and packaging design," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. "We anticipate our licensees will introduce the CBD Pharmacy line of Vape Cartridges into several states in the coming months, while we simultaneously develop new products for the CBD Pharmacy line and explore opportunities for all of our trademarks and utility patents."

The four (4) additional Colorado trademarks are:

Marijuana Cigarettes

Cannabis Cigarettes

Hemp Cigarettes

Cannabis Smoke Tobacco

The four (4) utilities patents include:

An Inhaler for the consumption of Cannabinoids

Cannabis Infused Chewing Composition

A Method of Manufacturing a Smokable Cannabis Product

Cannabis Smokeless Tobacco

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held brand building company active in the legal cannabis and hemp industry. The Company recently acquired the Omega Hemp Water™ trademark from Alkame Holdings, Inc.

*Source: Arcview Group

