Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) acquires Omega Hemp Water trademark from Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Real Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RLBD), announced today that it has acquired the Omega Hemp Water trademarks and brand Intellectual Property from Alkame Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ALKM) via a controlling interest in a newly created subsidiary.

Through this transaction RLBD will own the super-majority interest in a new subsidiary, and Alkame owns the balance. This subsidiary will focus on developing proprietary formulation(s) and growing the operations and trademark value for Omega Hemp branded beverages.

"We are excited to close the acquisition of the Omega Hemp trademarks and brand Intellectual Property from Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM). We have chosen a beverage brand for our first acquisition into the legal cannabis and hemp industry and we are equally excited about diversifying our brand portfolio in this rapidly expanding industry," said Jerry Pearring, CEO, Real Brands, Inc. "By partnering with Alkame we believe we will accelerate the launch of Omega Hemp Water, so we can begin growing a distributor and retail network."

"Now that we have moved into our new production and warehouse campus, Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM) is in an excellent position to accelerate RLBD's launch of Omega Hemp Water," said Robert Eakle, CEO of Alkame Holdings, Inc. "We also look forward to working with RLBD to create a proprietary blend of ingredients for them as they develop additional flavors and products utilizing our patented water process."

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held company. The Company's strategy is to build brands and is currently focusing on consumer products brand development and marketing in the legal hemp and cannabis industry. Real Brands, Inc. currently has a super majority controlling equity interest in Omega Hemp Water trademarks and intellectual properties. For additional information go to www.realbrandsusa.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to Real Brands' expectations with regard to the future impact on its results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements might not occur. Real Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in Real Brands' plans or expectations.

Interviews and imagery available upon request