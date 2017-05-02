Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) enters into a binding Letter of Intent with CBD Pharmacy, Inc. to acquire all of their assets

The acquisition includes a total of five (5) trademarks, including the CBD Pharmacy trademark, as well as four (4) US utility patents

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Real Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RLBD) is pleased to announced today that they have signed a binding letter of intent with CBD Pharmacy, Inc. to acquire the CBD Pharmacy™ trademark plus four (4) US utility patents for the manufacturer of consumable legal cannabis and hemp products as defined by the states on a state by state basis. In addition RLBD has also agreed to acquire four (4) Colorado trademarks for use in legal cannabis and hemp products.

Currently, 29 states and Washington, DC have legalized medicinal and/or recreational cannabis use and the industry is already estimated to be approaching $7 billion in revenue, making the timing for brand building optimal. As consumers become increasingly aware of the medicinal benefits of Cannabis and CBD's, the industry is expected to continue growing over 20% annually with sales crossing the $20 billion mark by 2021.*

"The acquisition of the CBD Pharmacy™ trademark, as well as the rest of this IP, will be a catalyst in RLBD's strategy to build successful brands in this rapidly expanding industry," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. "As a brand building company, we believe that the strong positioning of these trademarks, as well as these unique and protected formulas, will present RLBD immediate opportunities to grow through licensing and new product development in California, Colorado and Washington."

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held brand building company active in the legal cannabis and hemp industry. The Company recently acquired the Omega Hemp Water™ trademark from Alkame Holdings, Inc.

