FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Real Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RLBD) is pleased to announce today that they have licensed the CBD Pharmacy® trademark for the sale of Vape Cartridges and other potential legal hemp and cannabis consumer products.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to license the CBD Pharmacy® trademark to Dragons, Ltd for immediate sale of Vape Cartridges," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. "This partnership will enable us to quickly establish the CBD Pharmacy® brand into the legal hemp and cannabis industry while allowing us to focus more time on the Omega Hemp Water® brand as we explore additional branded opportunities.

"We anticipate this licensing agreement to generate royalty income before the end of 2017 and we are already exploring additional CBD Pharmacy® branded legal hemp and cannabis consumer products to add to this licensing agreement," said Pearring.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held brand building company active in the legal cannabis and hemp industry. The Company recently acquired the Omega Hemp Water™ trademark from Alkame Holdings, Inc. and the CBD Pharmacy® trademark as well as four (4) Colorado trademarks (Marijuana Cigarettes, Cannabis Cigarettes, Hemp Cigarettes and Cannabis Smoke Tobacco) and four (4) utility patents (An Inhaler for the consumption of Cannabinoids, Cannabis Infused Chewing Composition, A Method of Manufacturing a Smokable Cannabis Product and Cannabis Smokeless Tobacco). For additional information contact:

