Real Choice TV Selects Conklin-Intracom IPTV Platform for New Services Targeting Multi-Dwelling Unit Properties

DULUTH, GA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Conklin-Intracom, a fully owned subsidiary of the Intracom Telecom Group and developer of innovative products and services for telco, cable, broadband and OTT content delivery solutions, today announced Real Choice TV has selected Conklin-Intracom's fs|cdn® Anywhere platform to implement new TV Anywhere services optimized for multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties.

Real Choice TV offers turnkey internet and video services to Internet Service Providers, including MDU property owners and managers. Services include remote management and billing of high speed broadband (~1 Gb/s) and hundreds of television channels. Conklin-Intracom will provide Real Choice TV with apps & service platforms supporting live TV, network DVR, pause live TV, and Catchup TV on a variety of devices - including Roku, iOS and Android devices, web browsers and Apple TV.

"Real Choice TV offers services to all types of networks, including, apartments, campuses, student housing, condos, HOAs, hotels, and hospitals," detailed Darren Child, CEO of Real Choice TV. "We needed a partner that could optimize their solution for our specific needs. We choose Conklin-Intracom because of their ability to custom design our TV service interface, their backend management tools and their flexibility to make future design changes."

Conklin-Intracom's TV Anywhere platform supports content encryption, user authentication, and adaptive bitrate streaming for a seamless, secure, viewing experience. Conklin-Intracom provides optional customization of its TV Anywhere user interfaces, without compromising service offerings across multiple mobile platforms and backend operations. The platform allows for centralized management of multiple communities – thus enabling separate management of subscriber databases, billing, channel lineups, and services, over a single physical infrastructure.

"Real Choice TV does not want their clients to be encumbered with satellite dishes, boxes and truck rolls, while personalized user experience is key. They are building their business around broadband and TV Anywhere solutions. Conklin-Intracom's goal is to provide a custom look and feel for TV services that fits the aesthetics of the subscriber's device it will be viewed on. As part of our relationship with Real Choice, we are providing APIs and support to allow Real Choice to create a uniquely branded look and feel for Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge browsers" stated David Hunt, EVP and Vice President of Business Development for Conklin-Intracom.

ABOUT REAL CHOICE TV

Founded as a joint venture in 2016 between four entities with nearly 50 years of combined experience in the telecommunications industry, Real Choice TV has quickly become a market leader in innovation and Technology. Focused on private networks (Fiber networks, MDUs, and hospitality) Real Choice is a major innovator in the development of IPTV. For more information please visit www.RealChoice.tv

ABOUT CONKLIN-INTRACOM

Since 1957, Conklin-Intracom has been providing customers with innovative products and services for telco, cable, broadband & multiscreen/OTT content delivery. Conklin-Intracom's IPTV middleware and conditional access delivers linear and On-Demand, Whole Home and Network DVR, Restart TV, OTT and interactive services as a single seamless solution. Conklin-Intracom's TV anywhere product lets subscribers watch content on their smartphones, OTT devices and tablets. Conklin-Intracom is a fully owned subsidiary of the Intracom Telecom Group, a global telecommunications systems provider. For more information, please visit Conklin-Intracom.com (http://www.conklin-intracom.com).

