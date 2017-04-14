Real Estate Acquisition and Development Company Completes $1.8 Million Purchase of Two Real Estate Companies in Los Angeles; Seeks to Acquire More Positive Cash Flow Opportunities

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 14, 2017) - Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, acquisition and development company, which specializes in student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC and the Metro stations within the Los Angeles Metro/subway system, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of two companies, which own student housing properties valued at over $1.8 million. In addition, on March 31, 2017, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Commenting the Company's investment activity, David Behrend, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "HBUV has made a strong start to 2017, acquiring two turn-key student housing properties, bringing net asset value and positive cash flow to Hubilu. We feel confident that our investors will be pleased with our expansion efforts, as we continue to aggressively execute on our business plan."

About Hubilu Venture Corporation:

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Hubilu Venture Corporation, a real estate consulting, acquisition and development corporation is executing on its business plan, which besides consulting to real estate companies, is seeking to acquire student housing and real estate development/business opportunities in the niche markets of the USC campus area and the expanding urban transportation Metro stations facilitated by the development of the Los Angeles Metro/subway system. Hubilu, inspired by Strategic Growth Through Smart Ventures, focuses on acquiring high path of growth real estate and business opportunities that it believes are recession proof and have limited downside risk, while offering upside potential in equity appreciation and cash flow.

Forward-Looking Statements:

