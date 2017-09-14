Real Estate Company Rohit Group Reimagines the Corporate Video

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Rohit Group of Companies' has done it again and launched its much-anticipated second workplace video "You're the One that We Want!" The new corporate video is a humorous twist on stale recruitment techniques, themed after the movie "Grease," and features Rohit's very own talented employees in the roles of Danny, Sandy and their retro crew as Danny goes through the process of becoming a "Rohitian."

A true team effort, the video was written and choreographed entirely by Rohit staff. The quirky lyrics would make any human resource professional cringe, but you'll be impressed by how well home builders can dance! While no one is quitting their day job just yet, perhaps some viewers will decide to get a day job and begin a Rohit career.

The video is a sequel to Rohit's "Caught Working Safe" production from last year, a parody of N'Sync's "Bye Bye Bye" focusing on promoting safety in the residential construction industry. Both productions show Rohit's unique culture -- a talented group of diverse individuals who aren't afraid to share a laugh. It is this culture along with their safety initiatives, industry involvement, community investment and more that has resulted in them winning the Leadership award four years in a row at the Canadian Home Builder Association (CHBA) -- Edmonton Awards of Excellence in Housing.

"Our recent expansion into Calgary and Regina have created rapid growth for our organization," says Amy Power, Marketing Manager. "And when a discussion turned to a recruitment video, we knew it had to be fun and involve the team again. Lunchtime auditions and some elbow twisting at a summer BBQ turned our home builders into Hollywood actors."

The leadership and culture of Rohit Group of Companies has played a pivotal role in attracting and retaining great people with a diverse set of skills and experience. In addition to creating killer music videos, the Rohit team has been busy across all regions and departments. In 2017 Rohit has begun construction on two housing developments in Calgary, sold out of its first neighbourhood in Regina, and introduced Edmonton to residential rentals at Upper Windermere, mixed use office space in Orchards Gate, and launched a revolution in interior design by introducing 6 new interior home styles.

About Rohit Group of Companies:

Rohit Group of Companies has grown from a small home builder in Edmonton to a diversified organization with complementary interests in residential and land development, commercial assets and real estate lending. Rohit Communities, the home building division and foundation of Rohit Group of Companies, has been named Edmonton's Multi Family Home Builder of the Year four times in the last six years. In 2016, Rohit Communities expanded into the Regina and Calgary markets. Rohit's commitment to building innovation is evidenced by their award-winning line of home styles.

