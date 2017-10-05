Real estate value in Quebec: Beaconsfield ranks in second place

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - The City of Beaconsfield ranked second among the most desirable areas where properties are sold at a price above the asking price (overbid), in other words 18.9% of properties sold, according to data in the Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards' (FCIQ) report from the second quarter of 2017 and the article published in La Presse + on September 30, 2017, written by Charles-Édouard Carrier.

In the ranking of the 15 "hot" sectors in Quebec, Beaconsfield came in second place ahead of Westmount, Le Vieux-Longueuil and Vaudreuil-Dorion. The report indicates that for all of Quebec, the statistics for 2017 show that 8% of single-family properties were sold above the asking price. In the case of condominiums, the share is 6.4%.

"This data shows that Beaconsfield is committed to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life in a responsible and rigorous manner. The City offers a harmonious and inclusive living environment. We are in a transitional phase in which major challenges for consolidation and development coincide. Wise investment choices are made every year to lay the foundations for sound management to ensure the future," says Mayor Georges Bourelle.