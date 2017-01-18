Real Property Management expands in Ontario with new Ottawa office

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Real Property Management Advisors will open February 1, 2017 to provide professional property management solutions for residential rental home owners and investors in Ottawa, Ontario. Owner Dino Filoso has been involved in real estate since he was just 14 years old. As manager of his own income properties, Filoso discovered the incredible opportunities available for owners and is excited to offer services to eliminate the various challenges home owners can face.

"Ottawa is a perfect market for rental properties. People invest in real estate here because it's very stable and home value consistently increases each year," said Dino Filoso, owner, Real Property Management Advisors. "When I met the Real Property Management team and saw the proven systems they provided, I saw a perfect fit. We can make rental properties a hands-off investment for owners because we're empowered with the right tools to provide the best service."

Filoso is also a professional engineer and will put that knowledge to use for clients. He plans to offer renovation services to help owners get even more financial return on their properties. Filoso understands how to add home value from the inside-out. As he spent 10 years working in the construction industry before starting a classic tile and stone work business.

Filoso has been in customer service for almost as long as he has been in real estate. He grew up working in his family's corner store where he learned the importance of putting people first.

"Dino's focus is to always make his clients' needs the number one priority, which matches our culture at RPM perfectly. It's our goal to help our offices and their customers succeed together," said Kap Hiroti, Vice President of Operations, Real Property Management Canada. "A warm welcome from the RPM family across Canada! We're excited to work with him to build a thriving business."

Born and raised in Ottawa, Filoso has travelled but always returned to his home town. He cares deeply for the community and supports local families by sponsoring various children's sport teams.

The office provides professional property management services in Ottawa, Ontario and the surrounding areas. Real Property Management Advisors is supported by RPM, the largest residential property management company in North America. RPM offices manage tens of thousands of properties for individuals, investors, and institutions.

Drop by the Real Property Management Advisors office on Wednesday, February 8th between 12pm and 6pm for a Meet & Greet. Their offices are located at 2-5459 Canotek Road in the East End of Ottawa at the Canotek Business Park. And, visit www.rpmadvisors.ca to learn about their services.

About Real Property Management

Real Property Management Limited Partnership (realpropertymgt.ca) is a residential property management master franchisor with complete rights to the Real Property Management brand in Canada.

Real Property Management is the largest residential property management company in North America, managing tens of thousands of properties for individuals, investors and institutions throughout the continent. For the past 25 years, Real Property Management has refined and streamlined the business of property management for the benefit of our clients.

With almost 300 locations throughout North America, Real Property Management are the leaders in property management. Entrepreneur Magazine ranked us #1 in Property Management, and Forbes recognized Real Property Management as a Top 10 Franchise, $0-$150,000 investment. In addition, we have been ranked in the Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, and the Inc 500 for four consecutive years. We have also earned awards for franchise worthiness for veterans and for franchisee satisfaction.

Real Property Management's purpose is to continuously elevate property management standards in a professional and consistent manner.