Real Property Management welcomes new mobile franchise to serve Calgary

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Real Property Management welcomes Hasib Rahman to its network of mobile property management franchises. Hasib will be managing properties in the Calgary area combined with the real estate services he already provides.

"Buying, selling, and property management go hand in hand," said Hasib Rahman. "I decided to add this service to my portfolio after years of working with clients and seeing how I could help them and, at the same time, expand my own business."

Rahman is a full-time realtor and serves clients across the Calgary area. Despite the slow industry in the past year, he notes that business is starting to pick up significantly. He anticipates that will continue, due to the demand from investors to help manage their properties. In fact, he has already landed his first property management client.

"Hasib has spent the past seven years building his business and his profile in the community," says Kap Hiroti, Vice President of Operations at Real Property Management. "He has an excellent perspective on the Calgary market and will be able to help any investor manage his or her property. We are pleased to welcome him to our mobile franchise division."

Hasib's mobile office allows him to connect with his clients on very short notice and at their convenience. He can be reached at hasib.rahman@realpropertymgt.ca.

About Real Property Management

Real Property Management Limited Partnership (realpropertymgt.ca) is a residential property management master franchisor with complete rights to the Real Property Management brand in Canada.

Real Property Management is the largest residential property management company in North America, managing tens of thousands of properties for individuals, investors and institutions throughout the continent. For the past 25 years, Real Property Management has refined and streamlined the business of property management for the benefit of our clients.

With over 300 locations throughout North America, Real Property Management are the leaders in property management. Entrepreneur Magazine ranked us #1 in Property Management, and Forbes recognized Real Property Management as a Top 10 Franchise, $0-$150,000 investment. In addition, we have been ranked in the Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, and the Inc 500 for four consecutive years. We have also earned awards for franchise worthiness for veterans and for franchisee satisfaction.

Real Property Management's purpose is to continuously elevate property management standards in a professional and consistent manner.