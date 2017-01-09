Real Time Cases' Founders Named in Forbes' 2017 30 Under 30 in Education List

RTC Founders are recognized for providing innovative solutions to develop student talent and business success

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Forbes Magazine has named the Founders of Real Time Cases to 2017's Education 30 Under 30, a list of entrepreneurs who are "opening minds and access to quality education for all." Real Time Cases was founded by Jake Schaufeld, Andrew Pohle, and Jordan Levy in 2014.

"To be selected by this prestigious panel of judges is a real honor," said Schaufeld. "We are building educational material that is changing the way students develop the skills they need to solve real business challenges. We have been fortunate to work with amazing academic institutions and companies who believe in our team and what we are doing. Without them, we would not have made it this far."

The mission of Real Time Cases is to help students across the country develop the skills necessary to succeed in real-world business situations before they graduate from college. "Most of the cases we were using in our business program were 20 years old and 100% text based" Levy explains. "We wanted to create an easy way for instructors who were looking to update their teaching with engaging business challenges that are occurring now. We truly appreciate the recognition for our efforts so far."

The learning platform today contains over 200 video based case prompts that can easily be integrated into undergraduate and graduate Business curriculums of all disciplines. The prompts are designed to be assignments from top-level executives concerning the real issues and opportunities that are occurring at their company, in real-time.

"We want to be the 'gold standard' that provides an easy way to incorporate experiential learning into the educational experience that focuses on relevant, current, and practical challenges." Pohle states. "We have come a long way, but we know there is a lot of work to do in 2017."

To learn more about Real Time Cases, go to http://realtimecases.com

About Real Time Cases

Real Times Cases is an education technology (edtech) publishing company that empowers professors of undergraduate and graduate-level classes with the tools to stimulate young minds. Based in Washington, D.C., RTC is a multimedia platform that aims to bridge the gap between the professional work environment and higher education through experiential learning.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/9/11G126810/Images/30Under30-fbcf742564e5a5a990189abe67f634d8.jpg