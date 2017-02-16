Real Time Cases named as one of the top 50 companies for the 2017 Startup Grind Global Program

Startup Grind: Inspiring, Educating and Connecting Entrepreneurs

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Startup Grind today announced the induction of 50 Companies to the 2017 Class of Startup Exhibitioners, which includes Real Time Cases. The Startup Exhibition recognizes the top 50 companies handpicked from 200 cities from 80 countries around the world. Startup Grind Startup Exhibition companies are an elite group of companies whose founders range from 16-year-old founders who gained 20,000 paying customers in 2 months, to a professional basketball player, a Medical Director at Yale and even a Resident Neurosurgeon at Duke University Hospital.

"From over 6,000 startups that were considered, these 50 were selected representing the excellence in the Startup Grind community across 80 countries. These startups have great teams, traction, technology and massive markets," says Derek Andersen, Founder of Startup Grind. "Our biggest goal is for each startup to go back home with a new and improved game plan that would not have happened without the exposure to the exhibition, the mentors, and the resources that are gained through our network."

"We are honored to be recognized in this fashion by one of the most respected names in the startup community" said Jake Schaufeld, CEO and cofounder.

"I'm so excited to meet all of the other startups that are disrupting their industries and looking forward to meeting all of the people that stop by our booth to check us out!" said Andrew Pohle, Director of Communications and cofounder, "Be sure to stop by the booth on February 21st and follow us on Twitter, doing so will give you the chance to win a pair of Snapchat Spectacles!"

Startup Exhibition companies are given access to Startup Grind's global audience through media and onsite visits at the annual Global Event (www.startupgrind.com/conference) held February 21st through February 22nd in beautiful historic downtown Redwood City.

About Startup Grind

Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community, actively educating, inspiring, and connecting 1,000,000 founders in over 200 cities. We nurture startup ecosystems in 98 countries through events, media, and partnerships with organizations like Google for Entrepreneurs. The cornerstone of our global community are monthly events featuring successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies. Founded in Silicon Valley, Startup Grind has now hosted 2,000 fireside chats since it's founding in 2010. To date, Startup Grind has helped millions of entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue funding, and reach new users.

Learn more at http://startupgrind.com.

About Real Time Cases

Real Times Cases is an education technology (edtech) publishing company that empowers professors of undergraduate and graduate-level classes with the tools to stimulate young minds. Based in Washington, D.C., RTC is a multimedia platform that aims to bridge the gap between the professional work environment and higher education through experiential learning.

Learn more at http://www.realtimecases.com.

