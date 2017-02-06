RealBiz Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran, Nandini Sethuraman, Joins Management Team

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ) announced today that marketing veteran Nandini Sethuraman has joined RealBiz as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the company's food business. She brings with her more than two decades of international consumer goods marketing experience at some of the industry's leading brands.

Since 2014, Ms. Sethuraman has been involved in business development at Daymon Worldwide, a global leader in consumables retailing that works with more than 100 major retailers and nearly 6,000 manufacturers in 50 countries. Her prior experience in the industry is comprehensive and includes senior level positions as CMO of Walmart India (2011-2014), Head of Marketing at Marks & Spencer Reliance India (2008-2011), Marketing Head, IKEA Canada (2004-2006), and Marketing Manager, Innovation at Pepsico Canada (2001-2004). Prior to that, she was also a Senior Brand Manager at Hershey Foods, a Product Manager at S.C. Johnson Wax, and a Marketing Manager for Inchcape Middle East, a distributor for Kimberly Clark, Nabisco and other global brands.

"Attracting someone of Nandini Sethuraman's caliber at this early stage of our development is both humbling and encouraging," explained RealBiz CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. "Her experience covers every stage of growth, from new brand development to maintaining shelf space for mature brands, all elements of any long-term business plan in the consumer goods space. We are excited that she shares our vision for building a large, profitable business in the rapidly growing world of international foods."

Ms. Sethuraman will begin immediately to help form the strategic blueprint for the company's multiple growth initiatives.

Ms. Sethuraman commented: "I have marketed on multiple continents with some of the world's largest brands, but my recent work in private brand development at Daymon reminded me of how exciting and satisfying launching and growing new brands can be. With this new food enterprise at RealBiz, I have the opportunity to apply my more than 25 years of experience to product lines early in their growth cycles. These markets represent a tremendous opportunity and I am excited to be a part of the company at this early stage."

About RealBiz Media Group, Inc.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. operates two business segments: an international food subsidiary that sells food products to customers worldwide; and a real estate digital media and technology subsidiary. RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ) trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

