RealBiz Engages MKR Group for Investor Relations

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ), announced today that it has retained MKR Group to create and execute a new proactive investor relations program addressing current as well as potential investors. MKR will support the company's transition from its legacy RealBiz business into an international food company, with a new management team, industry focus, and name.

"Over the next several months, we will be introducing ourselves for the first time to the investment community," said incoming CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. "We knew that we needed a veteran firm with deep industry contracts to lay the groundwork for our outreach. MKR is well known for its expertize with small cap growth stocks and cross-border operations, two key elements of our business plan."

MKR Group will handle all aspects of investor outreach, both buy- and sell-side, with a particular emphasis on investor education during this early transition phase.

"RealBiz has a very large base of investors, all of whom admittedly invested in a different kind of company," explained Mr. Bhatnagar. "To those investors, we ask -- give us a chance. We think shareholders will be pleased to find that they own part of a dynamic growth company with a very bright future. Our incoming team has previously built very successful operations in the international food distribution space, so our goal is to quickly create a large, profitable company. Our target markets are very large, over $250B worldwide, representing years of potential growth. We have a roadmap in place to successfully penetrate some of the underserved segments of these markets and look forward to explaining that strategy in coming months."

About RealBiz Media Group, Inc.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. operates two business segments: an international food division that sells products to customers worldwide; and a real estate digital media and technology company.

In 2017, the company intends to focus solely on building its international frozen food business in meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables and French fries, under the direction of its new CEO, Anshu Bhatnagar. An industry veteran, Mr. Bhatnagar has extensive experience in all aspects of the frozen food markets in the company's initial areas of interest, particularly in selected Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, excluding any OFAC restricted countries. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer for a large US-based global food company that operated in similar categories in this region.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ) trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

