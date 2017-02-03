RealBiz Media Group to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on February 8, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ) today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016, ended October 31, 2016, on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, after the market close.

RealBiz management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on February 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business plan going forward.

To listen to the live conference call, parties in the United States and Canada should dial 877-857-6176, access code 5256834. International parties should call dial 719-325-4878, access code 5256834. Please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.verusfoods.com. To access the live webcast, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

About RealBiz Media Group, Inc.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. operates two business segments: an international food subsidiary (Verus Foods) that sells products to customers worldwide; and a real estate digital media and technology company. RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ) trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plan, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.