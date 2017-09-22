RealBiz Media Group (Verus Foods) Announces Exclusive Juice Distribution Agreement with The Walt Disney Co. in the United Arab Emirates and Oman

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - RealBiz Media Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : RBIZ) currently operating as Verus Foods (Verus), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with The Walt Disney Company (Disney) to become the exclusive distributor of Disney-branded juice products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Under the terms of the deal, Verus will become the exclusive distributor of juice products bearing Disney and Pixar characters and other Disney labels in these important Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This region has been one of the fastest growing juice markets in the world over the last decade, with per capita consumption of 100% fruit juice in the UAE expected to top North American averages by 2018. Juice is often consumed at more than one meal per day in many households, creating excellent markets for retailers in the region.

As an exclusive agreement, Verus will handle the distribution of a range of juice products bearing popular characters from Disney films such as Frozen and Cars, along with traditional Disney characters and images. The agreement is inclusive of the entire Disney library for licensing in the juice category. Terms of the contract are not disclosed, but Verus will give an update on the status of the arrangement as it is rolled out.

"It is an honor to be chosen by Disney to distribute their brand in these two countries. The UAE, in particular, is the second largest market in the GCC and has very favorable demographics to support sales of branded juice," said Anshu Bhatnagar, CEO of RealBiz/Verus. "Disney characters are known worldwide, so it is very easy to see the appeal of a familiar Disney image decorating the side of a juice box or similar product. We are very excited to be involved with this effort to extend the Disney brand into this important food category."

Verus will not disclose revenue expectations from this contract at this time. However, management believes this agreement could have a meaningful impact on Verus revenues by the 2018 time frame.

