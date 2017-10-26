Reality TV Personality Peter Madrigal Joins Casino Scouts

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Casino Scouts announced today that that reality TV personality, director, producer, and entrepreneur, Peter Madrigal, has joined its newly launched Advisory Board.

"We are delighted with Peter's interest in Casino Scouts, and his desire to collaborate in the development of its casino apps," said Stephen A. Crystal, Esq., CEO of Casino Scouts. "Peter, being a millennial, is part of the most desired market sector the casinos industry is targeting, and yet understands minimally. Peter's insights, as well as ability to reach other millennials through his social platform, are invaluable assets to our development process."

In catching up with Peter, he stated "My generation lives its lives utilizing mobile technology to enhance our daily experiences. Whether it is making reservations, looking up the capital of Italy, investigating vacation options, settling an argument between friends while we are out to dinner, we utilize apps that allows us to live an easy life multi-tasking, and provide us with instant gratification."

Further, Madrigal said, "When I heard about Casino Scouts and the app(s) they are developing focused on the casino resort experience, I wanted to assist in its development. I live a very social lifestyle, one that involves staying connected through multiple social platforms and utilizing apps that make my daily experiences successful and easy. Between my lifestyle and that of my followers, I believe our insight into what works and what doesn't when utilizing apps, is a valuable asset to Casino Scouts' successful development."

"I have had the pleasure of working with Peter on other projects and was excited by his enthusiasm in Casino Scouts," stated Chandler Rapson, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Casino Scouts. "His involvement in the development process is a great time to launch our Advisory Board which will consist of other individuals that can provide expertise and insight into the multiple sectors that encompass the casino industry."

About Casino Scouts, LLC.

Casino Scouts was founded in 2015 with a goal of providing the latest in innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry. Designed to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience to its gaming customers, Casino Scouts' solutions draw from both the traditional casino gaming of 1950s Las Vegas and emerging technologies and trends that are essential to capturing and maintaining excitement. Its multi-distribution model for gaming leverages mobile devices to allow patrons to extend the fun beyond the casino floor, anytime, anyplace.

About Peter Madrigal

Peter Madrigal is a graduate of USC with a degree in theatre arts and film. After filming and acting in a few independent films, Peter landed the hit show Vanderpump Rules, a reality series about Sur, a restaurant in Los Angeles, which Peter manages. While the show is in its 6th Season, Peter continues to develop other projects, such as founding and co-owning the luxury fashion magazine Amare. You can connect with Peter on your favorite social media platforms: Instagram: peter_madrigal, Twitter: @llpjmadrigal, Snapchat: peter_madrigal and Facebook: Peter Madrigal.