Realm Therapeutics Announces Completion of $26 million Private Placement

MALVERN, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Realm Therapeutics plc ( AIM : RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary immunomodulatory technology, announces that the private placement of $26 million (the "PIPE") that it previously disclosed on September 21, 2017, was approved by its shareholders at a general meeting held in London on October 9, 2017 and has been completed today. The 66,396,485 new ordinary shares issued by the Company in the PIPE were admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, on October 10, 2017. US and UK healthcare specialist funds that participated in the PIPE included OrbiMed, BVF Partners LP, RA Capital Management, Abingworth BioEquities Master Fund Ltd and Polar Capital.

Enquiries: Realm Therapeutics plc +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer Marella Thorell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Simon Conway / Mo Noonan N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell / Lauren Kettle

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunomodulatory therapies to protect and improve the lives of adults and children. The Company has initiated drug development programs, based on its proprietary hypochlorous acid technology at high concentrations. The Company believes its formulations have novel immunomodulatory activity with potential application for the treatment of diseases in a number of therapeutic areas, including Dermatology and Ophthalmology.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The securities described herein have not been and, except as provided in a registration rights agreement with the PIPE purchasers in respect thereof, will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and, accordingly, any offer or sale of the securities in the United States or to U.S. persons may be made only in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act unless and until they are registered for sale in the United States. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any jurisdiction on which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.