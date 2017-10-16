MALVERN, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Realm Therapeutics PLC ( AIM : RLM)

Realm Therapeutics to Present at the 2017 BIO Investor Forum

Update on atopic dermatitis and allergic conjunctivitis clinical trials and recent financing

16 October 2017 - Realm Therapeutics plc ( AIM : RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary immunomodulatory technology, is pleased to announce that Alex Martin, CEO, will be presenting at the 2017 BIO Investor Forum on Wednesday, 18 October at 9:45 AM at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Mr. Martin will review the Company's two lead drug development programmes - PR022 for Atopic Dermatitis and PR013 for Allergic Conjunctivitis, as well as its recent raise of £19.3 million ($26 million) through a private placement with new and existing investors, including several healthcare specialist funds based in the US and the UK.

Realm recently announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to proceed into a Phase II clinical trial for PR013 as a novel treatment for Allergic Conjunctivitis and which is expected to commence by the end of the year. Additionally, the Company remains on track to initiate a Phase II trial for PR022 for Atopic Dermatitis by end of the year as well. The recent financing will be used to advance both these programmes and to conduct a Phase II proof of concept study in Acne Vulgaris.

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunomodulatory therapies to protect and improve the lives of adults and children. The Company has initiated drug development programmes, based on its proprietary hypochlorous acid technology at high concentrations. The Company believes its formulations have novel immunomodulatory activity with potential application for the treatment of diseases in a number of therapeutic areas, including Dermatology and Ophthalmology.

