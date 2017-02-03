Realty ONE Group Closes 2016 With Unprecedented Growth

Dynamic Real Estate Brand Generates More Than 44,000 Transactions Valuing Over $15 Billion Over Course of the Year

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Realty ONE Group -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- surpassed fiscal expectations in 2016 by expanding its footprint to 80 locations across 18 states and growing its team to nearly 10,000 real estate professionals. With more than 44,000 transactions totaling over $15 billion in 2016, Realty ONE Group appeared in the top third of Entrepreneur.com's Franchise 500. The company also ranked among the top 1 percent of transactions in the nation by Real Trends and was named one of the top places to work by the OC Register. Additionally, founder and CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew was named in Swanepoel's Power 200 list and SP200 Corporate Executives list for 2017.

"It's through the relentless and dedicated efforts of our Realty ONE Group family that we've been able to achieve so much this past year," says Jewgieniew. "I am proud to be working alongside this hardworking group of people, who are dedicated to the growth and success of our organization."

In 2016, nearly 3,000 real estate professionals joined Realty ONE Group. The offices have seen growth in every location, including Glendale, which has reached 500 agents and is managed by Ron Copus. Furthermore, 5 offices have reached over 400 real estate professionals. In addition to the company's unparalleled growth and extraordinary number of transactions, Realty ONE Group saw a 24 percent increase in sales volume and transactions YoY. With growth expected to continue, Realty ONE Group is on track for another record-breaking year in 2017. Opening Doors -- Realty ONE Group has opened a new door every 11.6 minutes. That's three times faster than their three top competitors.

"We're raising the bar again for ourselves in 2017," says Jewgieniew. "We will continue igniting change within the industry as we create more opportunities for greater success."

To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com. With media inquiries, please contact Brea Ballard at Brea.Ballard@realtyonegroup.com

About Realty ONE Group: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, dedicated to empowering and advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free since day one, the real estate company has rapidly evolved, with nearly 10,000 professionals, in 80 offices across 18 states. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, and changing lives not only for its clients, but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.