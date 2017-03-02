Realty ONE Group Continues to Chart Course for Long-Term Growth

America's Fastest-Growing Real Estate Brand Announces New Roles Within the Organization

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Realty ONE Group -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- continues full force into a record-breaking year of growth with the announcement of new leadership roles, further preparing the company for many future opportunities for continued growth and expansion.

"As we have moved further into 2017, we've expanded key areas of the business and added new positions to better support our growth and our incredible team," said Realty ONE Group founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew. "It's critical we have the right leadership in the right places to meet our targets for expansion."

Real estate industry veteran Michael Clear will be leading the company as its new chief operating officer. With a vast knowledge of the home services and real estate industry, Clear recently came to Realty ONE Group after having served for 17 years in various executive positions, including chief information officer, chief operating officer, president and chief sales and marketing officer at Home Security of America, a subsidiary of American Home Shield and Service Master. Most recently, Clear served as vice president of operations at American Home Shield where he ran operations that serviced over 4 million service requests a year, managing an organization of 11,000 vendors and 1,600 employees.

"I am excited to take on this new role where I can employ my passion for driving strategic growth," said Clear. "I look forward to partnering with our talented leadership team to deliver Realty ONE Group's vision of opening doors for real estate professionals throughout the world."

President of CORE Partners Group, Tara Johnson, a highly-respected member of Realty ONE Group who recently celebrated her sixth year with the company, is proud to take on an additional role of leadership as head of the company's marketing department. Johnson, who is a 16-year veteran of the escrow and real estate industry, successfully launched Everest Escrow in 2010 and quickly expanded it to 11 locations throughout Southern California. Over the past six years, she has provided tremendous leadership through the breadth and depth of the talent she has cultivated within her staff.

"I am energized by the opportunities we have ahead, and excited to be driving the brand's growth and marketing efforts forward," said Johnson.

Recent company-wide promotions include Stacey Onnen, named designated broker for the company-owned offices in Arizona, and who most recently served as regional manager for the Arizona corporate offices; Niko Costin who was promoted to director of IT and has been with Realty ONE Group for over seven years; and Juan Caicedo who was promoted to creative director having previously served as the company's videographer, producer and manager. These outstanding individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and commitment to the company's vision and move the brand forward on the path to success and growth.

New hires include Felix Hung, Hamsa Khzam and Anna Ciric. Hung, a previous top producer and former branch manager, has taken on a new role as branch manager for the Huntington Beach location. Khzam previously worked for Just Fab and is proud to come on board as the company's new creative director. Ciric previously worked for the publishing company Southern California Media Group and is now the company's new brand manager.

"2017 is all about positioning ourselves for long-term growth, and this new structure will allow the organization to scale while unifying processes and opportunities critical to our future," said Jewgieniew. "These individuals are incredibly talented and hard-working, and I know that their contributions will make an outstanding impact on our future."

About Realty ONE Group: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, dedicated to empowering and advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free since day one, the real estate company has rapidly evolved, with more than 8,800 professionals, in 80 offices across 18 states. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients, but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.