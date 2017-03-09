REAN Cloud Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure MSP, Worldwide

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - REAN Cloud has been recognized in Gartner's March 2017 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers (MSP), Worldwide report. The recently released Magic Quadrant, the first to cover the category, recognized REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems integrator, and positioned the company the furthest for ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Niche player quadrant. The report assessed 20 infrastructure MSPs worldwide that offer managed and professional services related to infrastructure and platform operations for one or more hyperscale integrated IaaS and PaaS providers -- specifically, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"REAN's unique automation-based approach along with its end-to-end service offering provides our customers necessary flexibility and expertise to allow them to innovate and thrive in even the most highly regulated environments," said Sekhar Puli, co-founder and managing partner at REAN Cloud.

REAN Cloud uses a set of integrated tools to deliver the entire service life cycle. This toolset includes cloud management platform (CMP) functionality as well as more general ITOM capabilities and uses both commercial software and internally developed software. It can flexibly integrate the customer's CI/CD pipeline, and provide automated support for day-to-day infrastructure maintenance activities. The tools also provide a well-structured, automation-supported set of capabilities for security, regulatory compliance, performance and availability.

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner for that which we feel are REAN's unique automation capabilities, singling out our ease of integration, flexible pricing model and our ability to assist customers in achieving DevOps agility as fundamental strengths," said Sri Vasireddy, co-founder and managing partner at REAN Cloud.

REAN Cloud takes an organized approach to migrations, onboarding and day-to-day management that can support the needs of customers in highly regulated industries or that strongly prioritize management via known processes while assisting customers in achieving DevOps agility within a structured framework. Backed by strong AWS expertise, REAN Clouds maintains a high ratio of AWS-certified engineers to customers and VMs.

"Cloud IaaS adoption is bimodal; consequently, the adoption of public cloud infrastructure MSPs is also bimodal. Mode 1 safety-and-efficiency-oriented customers have different requirements from Mode 2 agility-oriented customers, although MSPs can leverage their CMP capabilities and automation and technical expertise across both types of customers," according to the report. REAN Cloud supports both modes equally.

Gartner's "Magic Quadrant is focused on MSPs that have:

Deep technical expertise with hyperscale providers

Capable cloud management platforms

Managed services that leverage automation where possible

The ability to deliver cloud-optimized solutions regardless of whether a customer is deploying new cloud-native applications or migrating legacy workloads from an existing traditional data center

This depth of expertise and technical integration, including exploiting the API-enabled automation of hyperscale providers, distinguishes these MSPs from the legion of data center outsourcing (DCO) providers that offer solutions that largely treat hyperscale providers as if they were simply virtualization platforms."

REAN Cloud helps to accelerate business by increasing the frequency of innovation and reducing the burden and complexity of cloud migration and continued managed services. REAN Cloud helps business to implement a next generation managed services platform that includes continuous compliance, DevOps pipelines and auto-healing services.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About REAN Cloud

REAN Cloud, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and AWS Managed Services Partner, is a cloud-native firm with deep experience supporting enterprise IT infrastructures and implementing continuous integration and delivery pipelines. With its headquarters at Herndon, VA, the company has implemented complex and highly scalable architectures which support secure, compliant operations in highly regulated industries such as the Financial Services, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education, and Public Sector verticals. The company's team has extensive AWS expertise and DevOps experience that ensures the quick, secure and reliable launch of clients' solutions with no capital investments needed to procure hardware or services. REAN Cloud team has worked with global organizations including American Heart Association, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ditech Mortgage, Ellucian, Globus Genomics, PierianDx, SAP, SAP NS2, Symantec, Teradata and Veritas. REAN Cloud solutions are bundled with advanced security features to help address clients' compliance needs. For more information, please visit www.reancloud.com, email at info@reancloud.com or call +1 (844) 377-7326.