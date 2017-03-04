Recapture of Inmate from Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 4, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

At approximately 5:00 P.M. M.S.T. on March 4, 2017, inmate Douglas John was apprehended by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Edmonton Institution, a maximum security federal institution, since about 1:40 P.M. on March 4, 2017.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.