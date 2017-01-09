Recapture of Inmate from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge

CRANE RIVER, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - At approximately 10 a.m. on January 9, 2017 inmate Leslie Bushie was apprehended by staff from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge, a facility managed by Crane River First Nation, since January 8, 2017.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge and CSC are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.