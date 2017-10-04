Recapture of Inmates from Edmonton Institution for Women

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on October 3, 2017 inmates Samantha Toope and Kelsie Mast were apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.

The inmates had escaped from Edmonton Institution for Women, a multi-level security federal institution, on October 2, 2017.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.