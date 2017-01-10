Reclaiming the Inbox: How Video Can Make Business Emails Personal Again

ViewedIt enables sales professionals, executive leaders and customer support teams to easily record personalized videos and add them to their email conversations

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Vidyard, the leading video platform for business, today launches ViewedIt Enterprise, a business-class edition of ViewedIt, the free video-recording tool that makes it easy for organizations to embrace the power of video for personalized communications.

"We all hate getting those phone calls that disrupt our day, or those impersonal emails from automated systems. So we built ViewedIt," says Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard. "ViewedIt re-humanizes this type of business communication. It helps sales reps and other business professionals quickly create personalized video messages which are then available to their recipient, on-demand. It's a win-win for all."

Video creation has been slow to expand beyond marketing departments because it can come with high costs, complexity, and significant time commitments. With ViewedIt, it's simple for anyone to create a video, share via email, then track its success. Whether you're prospecting and selling, spreading employee announcements, training, providing customer service, or supporting a new product launch; in today's workforce, video drives engagement. Customers have used ViewedIt's simple solution in many unique ways across their organizations, including:

Inside Sales: Record and send prospecting videos using full-screen webcam mode, or create attention-grabbing product walk-through videos. Humanize communications with prospects by recording personalized picture-in-picture or full-screen captures.

Field Sales: Send curated follow-up materials like testimonial videos, demos, or campaign videos after your call, along with a personalized introduction. No longer will deals be missed because sales reps didn't have access to the right content.

Solutions Consultants: Build and send custom product demos using screen recordings or on-demand product videos.

Executive Communications: Send weekly update messages to your entire company using full-screen webcam recording mode, or highlight the priorities by sharing a slide.

Customer Success: Share on-boarding videos, custom how-to content, or getting-started guides with your customers.

Support: Create custom, personalized support videos that include step-by-step instructions, or send existing support materials that address common problems.

Product Management: Record demos of new products and features. Collaborate with engineers, designers and QA teams. Capture feedback and quickly send information on bugs and fixes clearly and concisely.

"It's important for our sales teams to connect with customers on a personalized and authentic level," says Bob Elliott, senior vice president of global sales at Hootsuite. "Many of Hootsuite's sales professionals use ViewedIt Enterprise to create fast, customized personal videos that stand out and bring the human element back into the sales process. ViewedIt makes this process as easy as a click, record, and share."

According to Marketo, when sales and marketing teams align, they see a 67% improvement in close rates. ViewedIt Enterprise drives this alignment by giving sales teams the ability to record custom videos and access their existing marketing video libraries directly from their web browser or email client. This way, they can easily send video content directly to prospects along with a personalized introduction.

With built-in tracking powered by the Vidyard platform, video creators will know who is watching what, and which video messages resonate with viewers. They'll receive immediate playback notifications that will eliminate the wondering of whether the recipient received or watched their content. They can then prioritize leads according to viewing history which is then pushed into existing customer relationship management (CRM) systems and other business applications. Video viewing data appears in context of other prospecting interactions including previous calls, notes, and emails for a holistic view of customer engagement.

ViewedIt Enterprise offers extended functionality to ViewedIt, the free, screen video-recording tool for Google Chrome, that gives anyone the ability to create, send and track video right from their web browser.

About Vidyard

Vidyard (Twitter: @Vidyard) is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, McKesson, Lenovo, LinkedIn, Cision, Citibank, MongoDB and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewer into customers.

