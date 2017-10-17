RecommenderX Wins Best Use of Data Science In A Start Up Award

Company Recognized at DatSci Event Held in Dublin

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - RecommenderX today announced that it won the Best Use of Data Science In A Start Up Award at the DatSci event held in Dublin on September 21, 2017. DatSci is an annual event that brings together and recognizes the best and brightest that Ireland has to offer in the expanding world of Data Science.

RecommenderX is a technology company, focused on helping customers and partners improve productivity, performance, customer engagement, sales and profitability, by transforming Artificial intelligence (AI) to Business Intelligence (BI).

RecommenderX is the top spin out of Europe's largest Centre for Data Analytics Insight, with deep domain knowledge in Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Personalization Technology, Recommender Systems and Explainable AI.

"We are thrilled to be an award winner at DatSci 2017," stated Kevin McCarthy, Co-Founder & CTO of RecommenderX. "It is a fantastic validation of the efforts that our world-class team have been making helping companies all over the world harness their data by developing cutting edge applications and solutions that leverage data science and AI technologies."

About RecommenderX

RecommenderX is a technology company that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and recommender systems to generate business insights that increase performance, productivity and profitability for companies.

RecommenderX is currently developing cutting edge solutions for leading financial services firms, major airlines and government agencies.

For more information on the company visit: http://www.recommenderx.com.