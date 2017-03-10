Reconstruction of the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau in Rougemont planned for 2017

Government of Canada supports the municipality of Rougemont's project

ROUGEMONT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, announced that the municipality of Rougemont has been granted $500,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to rebuild the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau.

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like the one by the municipality of Rougemont (website in French only), which contribute to the strength and vitality of all the regions in Canada.

The multi-purpose centre was built in 1986 and hosts a wide range of sports and recreation activities every year for all of the municipality's residents. In addition to day camps for children in summer, the centre offers residents group classes to improve their English or karate and zumba classes to keep fit, for instance. The centre is also used as a changing room and lunch room for those who play a variety of sports nearby: hockey, public skating, sledding, baseball and volleyball. In addition, the public can celebrate various events, such as anniversaries, baptisms and weddings, in the centre's two halls. The municipal activities are managed by a recreation coordinator assisted by some 20 volunteers.

After more than 30 years in operation, the Omer-Cousineau centre no longer meets minimum standards, and upgrading it would be very costly and involve major work. Building a new centre in the same location will benefit all residents, who will have access to new facilities that are safe and comfortable. In addition, the project will stimulate the region's economy by creating jobs for local contractors.

The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the municipality carry out a number of construction activities, including the installation of the foundation, frame and interior and exterior cladding for the new centre, and the plumbing, electrical, ventilation and drainage systems. The municipality will invest an additional $1.3 million in the project.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"I am delighted about the support from CED to the municipality of Rougemont, whose contribution to the vitality of the community is undeniable. Its work is essential in maintaining a healthy environment conducive to the well-being of all residents. Facilities like the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau are prime gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, coming together to meet others helps build strong communities."

"The Government of Canada supports the projects of organizations like the one by the municipality of Rougement, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

"We are very pleased about Canada Economic Development's support for this major project, which will breathe new life into the municipality of Rougement's recreational activities. With the construction of a new centre, we will be able to make the most of the new facilities for many years to come. And thanks to this funding, the entire community will get to enjoy a place they care about!"

