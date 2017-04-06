Record Number of Attendees Network and See the Newest Technology and Equipment at the 10th Annual Converters Expo

DEERFIELD, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Over 700 buyers of converting products and processes, a 10% increase from 2016 event, met with over 120 blue chip service provider companies on a sold out expo floor during last month's 10th Annual Converters Expo, held at Lambeau Field Atrium, Green Bay WI. The Expo featured exhibitors from across the industry focused on networking and sharing the latest technology, equipment, and services to enhance converting operations.

"We thank our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees for making the 10th Annual Converters Expo such a success," says Randy Green, group publisher, Packaging Strategies for BNP Media. "A record breaking number of attendees had the opportunity to network with leading industry professionals, discuss the latest trends and advancements, and learn about innovative new products and services to drive quality, performance, and productivity." Several companies introduced new products, including:

Pearl Technologies showcased several new packaging products aimed at increasing converter line safety. The featured products not only deliver higher productivity and lower cost of ownership, but also address the growing need to increase safety in today's high volume converter lines.

"Thanks for the opportunity to showcase our business at the Converters Expo. The show was well laid out and all vendors had plenty of room. The attendee traffic for this year's Expo was the best yet, in both numbers and quality. I enjoyed not only meeting all of the visitors, but also interacting with the other vendors. I especially enjoyed the reception held at the Packers Hall of Fame the night before the Expo. I am looking forward to the 2018 show," said Mike Wagner, Delta ModTech.

Converters Expo features converting services to complete products using paper, film and nonwovens through rewinding & sheeting; folding & finishing; coating, laminating & adhesives; flexographic printing & inks; packaging, warehousing, shipping & logistics; equipment and associated engineering; equipment and associated engineering; and testing, product development along with many others.

The Converters Expo is produced by the Packaging Strategies group, (www.packagingstrategies.com) which has delivered up-to-the minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media, www.bnpmedia.com. Information on the 2018 event will be posted at www.convertersexpo.com as it is available.