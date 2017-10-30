Record Participation Rate at Yesterday's Advance Poll: Exercise your right to vote to elect the next City Council on Sunday

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 30, 2017) - Municipal elections will be held on Sunday, November 5, and all eligible voters are invited to exercise their right to vote to choose their elected officials for the next four years.

Already, Sunday's advance polling had a record turnout with 1,302 residents voting, representing the equivalent of 9.13% of electors on the voters list, compared to 8.12% in 2013. This is 169 more voters, an increase of 14.9%.

This record participation was obtained even though the advance polling was temporarily interrupted yesterday due to a technical problem of the security system at the Recreation Centre. A fire alarm trigger was activated because of a technical fault. The evacuation took place at 5 p.m. and all the procedures for securing the ballot boxes, defined by the Chief Electoral Officer of Quebec (DGEQ), were followed to the letter. The vote was allowed to continue in the next 90 minutes at Herb Linder Annex located at 303 Beaconsfield Boulevard. The voting hours were extended by 90 minutes accordingly and the voters who then went to the Recreation Centre were directed to the Herb Linder Annex.

The rigor and quality of the procedures put in place by the Returning Officer have ensured the security of all ballots already placed in the ballot box. The rapid transfer of the election material and personnel was done in correct order, from the Recreation Centre's voting place to the Herb Linder Annex.

To find your polling station on polling day, Sunday, November 5, go to the City's website to consult the address of polling stations under the Elections 2017 tab.