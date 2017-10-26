Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017 Announces Additional Details

Must-attend Event Provides Direct Access to Industry Experts, Best Practices and Innovative Technology Solutions

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, announced additional sessions for the upcoming Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017 conference. Being held November 28 - 30, 2017 in beautiful West Palm Beach, Fla. at the state-of-the-art Palm Beach County Convention Center, the annual Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech event features significant thought leadership from industry experts, as well as an expo spotlighting the latest technology innovations.

Keynoting the conference's opening day is Tim Sackett, president of HRU Technical Resources. An expert on HR topics, Sackett has more than 20 years of recruiting experience as well as SPHR certification and a master's in HR. His keynote, "The DNA of Great Recruiting Pros: Transforming Yourself and Your TA Shop to World-Class Levels," will be an insightful presentation on the eight traits shared by great recruiting professionals and how to cultivate these characteristics within teams. Other featured sessions will be led by global talent acquisition leaders from AT&T, EY, Intel Corporation and GAP Inc.

Conference co-chair Elaine Orler commented, "I'm delighted to report that our venue is unscathed by recent hurricanes and Palm Beach is open for business. U.S. unemployment is at its lowest in 44 years, making talent acquisition a challenge for almost every employer. Not only will our attendees benefit from exclusive content being offered to them first-hand by leading experts, they'll gain distinct advantages by seeing demos of the latest technology on our expo floor. Participating in our rapidly growing conference community will help attendees get ready for 2018 before it's too late."

The Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference is produced by LRP, the parent company of Human Resource Executive® magazine and producers of the world-famous HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. Registration and program details are available at www.recruitandtalenttech.com. The early bird discount for premium passes expires on November 1, 2017.

Recruiting professionals can also subscribe to the Recruiting Trends Bulletin at no charge by completing the form located here: http://www.RecruitingTrends.com

About Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech

For decades, the Recruiting Trends Conference had attracted hundreds of recruiting professionals annually who were looking to re-energize their recruiting and sourcing practices. In 2016, LRP Conferences LLC acquired the event and co-located it with the brand-new Talent Acquisition Tech Conference. This year, the two formerly co-located events become one under a new name: Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech -- providing attendees with both the art and science of talent acquisition via pre-conference workshops, keynotes and panel discussions, and breakout sessions.