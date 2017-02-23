RED Academy Becomes Most Comprehensive Accredited Digital School in Ontario

Students learn from industry professionals & work on real-life projects to prepare for today's job market

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - ​ Today ​RED Academy​, a leading design and technology school with campuses in Toronto and Vancouver, announced its accreditation by the ​Ministry of Advanced Education & Skills Development as a Private Career College in Ontario. This announcement makes RED Academy one of Canada's first accredited full-service digital marketing, design, and technology colleges with the both full- and part-time immersive courses in UI, UX, web development, and digital marketing. The school is also launching part-time augmented and virtual reality programs this spring, the first of its kind in Canada.

"At RED Academy we're preparing students for careers in technology, design, and marketing. Our instructors are industry professionals who update their curriculum every six months to stay up-to-date with trends," said Ali Sifton, RED Academy's Marketing Director and Toronto's Lead Digital Marketing Instructor. "Our students also work on real-life client projects, so they graduate with an extensive portfolio and a better chance of getting a job in their field."

RED Academy's decision to become an accredited college stems from the growing demand for tech graduates in Canada. The school expanded​ from Vancouver to Toronto in March 2016, and offers programs specifically designed to help teach students the skills and tools necessary to succeed in today's growing technology industry. Since​ launching in Toronto, the college has had 100 graduates from their full- and part-time programs, and they expect that to grow to over 500 graduates in 2017. The Digital Adoption Centre's ​labour market outlook forecasts that Ontario will need to fill 76,300 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) positions over the next five years, with over 52,700 expected in the Greater Toronto Area.

RED Academy works one-on-one with students to find jobs after graduation, pairing them with partner staffing firm ​Creative Niche to help create their resumes, learn interview tips, and get connected with employers. Graduates have gone on to work at companies including Cineplex, IBM, Samsung, Cossette, and Telus. The accreditation means four RED Academy programs are now eligible for Second Career Funding, and students can now apply for funding to cover program tuition.

"As the founder of a recruitment ​​firm, every day I see the gap that exists between the skill-set of new grads and the requirements for roles in tech, design, and marketing," said Mandy Gilbert, co-founder of RED Academy and founder of Creative Niche. "Companies are finding it difficult to keep up with growth, and we believe that the accreditation of RED Academy is the next step in meeting the industry's needs."

RED Academy offers in-depth hands-on training with industry professionals, who create curriculum based on today's marketing and tech trends, including the only 6-month full-stack developer course in Canada. ​Each program provides students with the opportunity to work on real-life client projects with nonprofit and startup companies, and in the past students have worked on over 200 projects for organizations including clothing brand Fresh Collective.

RED Academy is holding a Sampler Week from February 27th - March 3rd, allowing potential students to sit in on free sample classes to experience the RED method. At the end of Sampler Week, 10 students will each be awarded a $1,000 bursary towards their tuition. RED Academy's next cohort launches April 10th, and students can apply until March 17th.

About RED Academy

RED Academy is a digital media and technology school located in Vancouver and Toronto. RED offers a unique style of learning that emphasizes hands-on training by real industry experts, offering full-time and part-time programs that specialize in User Experience Design, User Interface Design, Digital Marketing and Web Development. They are the first Canadian school to introduce a six-month Full-Stack Web Developer program.

For working professionals, evening and weekend programs are also available. In addition, mentorship and community partnerships, paired with low student to teacher ratios, aim to give students the one-on-one attention they need to succeed in the tech sector. All levels of technical knowledge are welcome. To learn more, visit ​​www.redacademy.com.​

