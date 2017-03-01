Red Bull Launches Social Entrepreneur Program in the U.S.

Red Bull Amaphiko Provides Support, Network, Mentorship and Skills to the Social Entrepreneurs Resolving Issues in Their Communities Applications for Red Bull Amaphiko Academy in August Now Open

Red Bull Amaphiko, a global program that supports social entrepreneurs, is coming to the U.S. for the first time starting March 1. Red Bull Amaphiko - "Amaphiko" translates to "wings" in the South African language of Zulu, the program's origin country - aims to bring together and uplift individuals from around the U.S. who are using their talent and energy to tackle social issues in their community.

"We often say, the people who are closest to the challenges in their community, are often closest to the solutions, and the Red Bull Amaphiko Academy was built around that belief," says Michelle Geiss, co-founder and executive director of Impact Hub Baltimore, a community partner to Red Bull Amaphiko.

Red Bull Amaphiko's primary platform is the Red Bull Amaphiko Academy. The Academy begins with a 10-day residency program that brings together hand selected social entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate with some of the world's leading innovators, entrepreneurs and storytellers. The 10-day residency is followed by an 18-month individually tailored development program that further helps the social entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life.

Red Bull Amaphiko Academies have taken place three times across the world since 2014 - twice in South Africa and once in Brazil - and has supported more than 100 social impact ventures globally. In 2017 Academies are scheduled to take place in South Africa in May, in Brazil in June and the inaugural U.S. Academy will take place in August.

The U.S. Red Bull Amaphiko Academy will be held at the renowned Eubie Blake Cultural Center in the Mt. Vernon part of Baltimore. It will include 15-20 participants from across the U.S. Baltimore was selected as the host city because it continues its emergence as a leading social impact hub in the U.S. In just the past few years, Charm City has been the home to the Social Innovation Lab at John Hopkins University, the Front Lines of Innovation event in summer 2016, and Light City's Social Innovation Conference. In addition, the local Baltimore chapter of Impact Hub continues to grow its presence by offering social innovators and entrepreneurs an inclusive, inspiring, and functional space to expand their social ideas.

Applications to attend the Red Bull Amaphiko Academy are open between March 1 and April 30; applicants are encouraged to apply via the below link.

"Your business can only survive and thrive if it is built on a solid foundation. That foundation is not a business plan, it's you. It's the individual who defines themselves, who is bold enough to call themselves a social entrepreneur," said Thato Kgatlhanye, a graduate of the 2014 Red Bull Amaphiko Academy in South Africa and recipient of the ELLE International Impact 2 Award and the prestigious Anzisha Prize, the premier award for African entrepreneurs aged 15-22 who have developed businesses that positively impact their community. Thato's company, Rethaka manufactures school bags from recycled plastic, which harnesses wearable solar technology during the day to provide a light source for a child to study at night.

The Red Bull Amaphiko Program also consists of:

• An online magazine (http://www.redbullamaphiko.com/) that produces and spreads editorial stories and videos on current social impact news, projects, events and individuals that are making a difference in their community and inspiring a broad audience to do the same. • An online community (http://www.redbullamaphiko.com/) of like-minded social enterprise pioneers from around the world that come together online to share resources, collaborate on ideas, and gain visibility for their projects. • A portfolio of events and programs such as social entrepreneurship boot camps, storytelling workshops, and incorporation into existing conferences, summits, and events.

About Red Bull Amaphiko

Red Bull Amaphiko supports social entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their community and aims to inspire a broad audience to do the same. This global program includes development programs and tools, such as Academies and workshops, digital know-how and resources for social entrepreneurs; as well as events and programs which connects them to a supportive community and contributors who bring in the skills, resources, time; and a world-wide network of like-minded individuals reflected in an online community. It enables producing and spreading stories through an on-line magazine, various Red Bull channels & broader media.

The Red Bull Amaphiko Academy will begin in Baltimore, MD this August. Applications for participation are open from March 1, 2017 and close on April 30, 2017. For more information and to register, please visit: www.amaphiko.redbull.com/en/academy/us-2017

