RED Digital Cinema Cameras Now at B&H Photo Video

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - B&H Photo Video is excited to announce the expansion of their line of professional digital cinema cameras to include the popular RED models. The two RED camera options now available at B&H are the EPIC-W Brain with HELIUM 8K S35 Sensor and the SCARLET-W Brain with DRAGON 5K Sensor. The Studio -- B&H Photo Video's pro video service center that is configured as a working studio, will be providing RED services to B&H customers.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA EPIC-W Brain with HELIUM 8K S35 Sensor

8K Super-35 CMOS Sensor

8192 x 4320 Recording up to 30 fps

REDCODE RAW, ProRes, and DNx Recording

High-Speed Recording up to 300 fps in 2K

Uses DSMC2 Accessories

Records to RED MINI-MAG Media

Interchangeable Lens Mounts

Magnesium and Aluminum Construction

Both of the RED cameras meld the ultra-high resolution of their large sensor with a compact form factor. The detail levels produced by high-resolution cameras like the RED provide filmmakers with the option of reframing (zooming in) to create a different image while still maintaining stunning clarity. VFX (visual effects), supersampling, and image stabilization applications also make use of the RED cameras' increased resolution rates. Simultaneous delivery of recordings in high-res formats like REDCODE RAW and in proxy 4K Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR/HD versions add multiple options to the videographer's workflow. Recording in REDCODE RAW enables users to fine-tune exposure and color settings in post-production, while leaving the original image unaltered.

Shared features of the RED cameras available at B&H Photo Video include high-speed 2K capture up to 300 fps, swappable lens mounts, and recording to RED MINI-MAGs. Each camera includes RED's standard OLPF (optical low-pass filter) and can use separately-available OLPFs optimized for skin-tone, low-light, or other applications. The cameras' common DSMC2 form factor is ideal for gimbal, jib, crane, and other motion setups. Multiple expander modules enable the addition of a choice of I/O ports and power options, and viewing options include the cable-free DSMC2 EVFs/onboard monitors.

With a whopping 35.4 megapixels, the HELIUM 8K sensor in the EPIC-W Brain can record 8K video at rates up to 30 fps. This Super 35-size sensor provides the ability to record in high-resolution 8K, while being sized for compatibility with classic cinema lenses. Aside from being a boon for VFX work, the additional resolution of 8K can future-proof projects for the evolution of higher exhibition standards. For projects and budgets not requiring the highest resolutions, the SCARLET-W with DRAGON 5K Sensor records in 5K at rates up to 50 fps.

SCARLET-W Brain with DRAGON 5K Sensor

5K Super-35 CMOS Sensor

5120 x 2700 Recording up to 50 fps

REDCODE RAW, ProRes, and DNx Recording

High-Speed Recording up to 300 fps in 2K

Uses DSMC2 Accessories

Records to RED MINI-MAG Media

Interchangeable Lens Mounts

Aluminum Body Construction

When kitting out the RED camera body, check out B&H's comprehensive assortment of RED-compatible accessories and power options. RED accessories are available in several packages at B&H Photo Video, with select items available individually, as well.

