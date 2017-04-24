Red Eagle Declares Commercial Production at San Ramon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Commercial production was declared at, Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX: R) ( OTCQX : RDEMF) ( BOLIVIANA : R) San Ramon mine in Colombia, nearly five months after announcing the first gold pour.

On April 10, Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX: R) ( OTCQX : RDEMF) ( BOLIVIANA : R) announced that it declared commercial production at its San Ramon mine in Antioquia, Colombia, on March 31. The company reported that "the processing facility has reached a steady operating throughput capability and underground mining is progressing at an increasing rate with the opening up of additional ore development headings."

Gwen Preston of Resource Maven noted on April 12 that "the mine and mill are regularly achieving design rates, something that takes a lot more engineering, ingenuity, and dedication that most might realize."

