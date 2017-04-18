Red Eagle Exploration Appoints Leo Hathaway and Ben Pullinger Directors

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Red Eagle Exploration Limited (TSX VENTURE: XR) is pleased to announce that Leo Hathaway and Ben Pullinger have been appointed to the board of directors. Red Eagle Mining nominees Tim Petterson and Jay Sujir have resigned from the board of Red Eagle Exploration, though they remain directors of Red Eagle Mining. The board of directors of Red Eagle Exploration now consists of Red Eagle Mining nominees Ian Slater and Bob Bell and independent directors Leo Hathaway and Ben Pullinger.

Leo Hathaway is a geologist with extensive experience in the exploration and mining sector from grassroots to feasibility and development stage projects. He currently serves as Senior Vice President Exploration for Lumina Gold, Chief Geological Officer for Anfield Gold and Executive Vice President Exploration for Libero Mining. Since 2004, Mr. Hathaway was formerly Chief Geological Officer for Lumina Copper, Vice President Exploration for Northern Peru Copper, Regalito Copper, Global Copper and Lumina Resources, as well as a partner in Lumina Capital LP. Prior to 2004, he worked for Inmet Mining in Europe, Australia, Central and South America. Mr. Hathaway holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Applied Geology from the University of Plymouth, a M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from the University of London and a P.Geo from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Leo Hathaway was a senior consultant to Ventana Gold's technical team guiding exploration, geological modelling, resource estimation and representatively of metallurgical sampling. Ventana Gold held La Bodega gold deposit which is adjacent and along strike from Red Eagle Exploration's California Gold Project.

Ben Pullinger has over 12 years of experience in advancing projects from early stage exploration through to production including marketing, financing, planning and execution. Currently Mr. Pullinger serves as Vice President Geology for Excellon Resources. Most recently, he was Vice President Exploration for Roxgold where he made a significant contribution towards growing the 55 Zone at the Yaramoko Project in Burkina Faso from a small inferred gold resource into a producing mine, and additionally discovered the high grade QV1 and QV' gold resources. Mr. Pullinger also made significant contributions to the purchase of and subsequent discoveries on the Manfo Project for Pelangio Exploration and worked as an analyst at Toll Cross. Mr. Pullinger has extensive international experience in Asia, South America, North America and Africa. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Geology from the University of Johannesburg and a P.Geo from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

"Both Leo and Ben have extensive experience with underground high grade precious metal deposits and will be instrumental as we de-risk Red Eagle Exploration's extensive portfolio of high grade gold and silver projects in Colombia," comments Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer.

About Red Eagle Exploration

Red Eagle Exploration is a precious metals exploration and development corporation majority owned by gold producer Red Eagle Mining Corporation. Red Eagle Exploration has an experienced exploration and mine development team focused on building shareholder value through acquiring and developing high grade gold and silver projects with low costs and low technical risks in Colombia, a jurisdiction with prolific historic production but until recently limited modern exploration. Red Eagle Exploration owns 100% of the Vetas Gold, California Gold and Santa Ana Silver Projects, which consist of numerous historic and existing mines and where exploration is currently underway to delineate high-grade vein resources exploitable by modern underground mining.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation; statements about the terms and completion of the proposed sale transaction are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: failure to satisfy all conditions precedent to the transaction, including disinterested shareholder approval and stock exchange regulatory approval, and the additional risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.