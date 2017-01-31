Red Eagle Mining Announces $10,000,000 Bought Deal Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) -

Red Eagle Mining Corporation (the "Company") (TSX:R) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 13,400,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a price of $0.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about February 21, 2017 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to advance exploration of the Santa Rosa Gold Project and for working capital purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

About Red Eagle Mining

Red Eagle Mining is a gold producer with an experienced mine development team. Management is focused on building shareholder value through discovering and developing gold projects with low costs and low technical risks in Colombia, a jurisdiction with prolific historic production but until recently limited modern exploration. Red Eagle Mining owns 100% of the Santa Rosa Gold Project where the San Ramon Gold Mine has commenced production. Red Eagle Mining also controls CB Gold which owns 100% of the Vetas Gold and Santa Ana Silver Projects and is actively consolidating additional high grade precious metal deposits in Colombia.