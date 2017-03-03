Red Pine Exploration Discovers High-Grade Gold 3 km South of the Surluga Deposit; Drills 57.31 g/t Gold over 3.14 Metres

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") has received partial results for holes DG-17-53 to DG-17-56.

Highlights from the drilling results include:

Intersection of two high-grade zones related to the Darwin-Grace mine;





central high-grade zone contains 29.27 g/t gold over 3.4 metres in DG-17-54;





northern high-grade zone contains 42.22 g/t gold over 2.44 metres in DG-17-55 and 57.31 g/t gold over 3.14 metres in DG-17-56;





drilling suggests that the mine is part of a much larger deformation system than what was indicated by historic work (Table 1 and Figure 1).



Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine states, "We are quite excited by the results of this initial exploration work in the Darwin-Grace mine area. This early drilling indicates that high-grade material remains in the vicinity of the mine and that the structure hosting the mine may be larger and more fertile than initially anticipated."

Drilling Results

The Darwin-Grace mine area is located 3 km south of the center of the Surluga Deposit inferred resource1. Red Pine hole DG-17-54 was designed to test the shallow extension of the central high-grade zone of the Darwin-Grace mine. Holes DG-17-55 and DG-17-56 tested the extension of the northernmost and under-explored high-grade zone discovered in the Darwin-Grace mine drifts shortly before its closure in the 1930s. Drilling results prove the near-surface extension of both high-grade zone. Hole DG-17-55 and DG-17-56 also indicate a down-plunge continuity of 22 metres. The geological measurements obtained from the drilling program also provided the geometrical attributes of the intersected high-grade zones for potential extension at depth.

Red Pine drilling in the area suggests that the deformation zone hosting the mineralized quartz veins is wider than anticipated. The zone of brittle-ductile deformation associated with the mineralized veins extends over 10-20 metres-long intersections down-hole. Tectonic deformation in the Darwin-Grace mine area is also not restricted to the immediate vicinity of the main mineralized veins. Red Pine geoscientists observed stacked deformation zones that are 10-15 metres-long and alternate with weakly deformed domains. This suggest a larger exploration potential into the deformation zones related to the Darwin-Grace mine.

Table 1. Highlights of drilling results

Hole No From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Gold (g/t) Gold structure DG-17-54 46.88 50.28 3.40 29.27 Grace Deformation Zone DG-17-55 51.75 54.19 2.44 42.22 DG-17-56 62.86 66 3.14 57.31 67.78 70 2.22 3.56

*Assay results reported over intersection length estimated in the Grace Deformation Zone to represent >70% true width.

On-going Drilling Program

The on-going diamond drill program is focused on expanding the Surluga Deposit, defining the gold structures of the Wawa Gold Corridor and quantifying the structures associated with the historic mines of the property.

Figure 1. Fall/Winter 2016/2017 Drill Program - location of drill holes: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/RedPineFigure1.jpg

Readers are cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to SGS in Cochrane, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LLP holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Company visit www.redpineexp.com.

1NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at a 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement*, Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)). The report is available on www.SEDAR.com under Red Pine's profile.

