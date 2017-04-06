Red Pine Exploration Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,027,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a five-year period.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine is focused on expanding the existing gold resource of the Wawa Gold Project, situated near Wawa, Ontario. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the project and owns a 60% interest with Citabar LLP owning the remaining 40%.

For more information about the Company and the project visit www.redpineexp.com.

