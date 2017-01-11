Red Rock Energy Inc. Announces Postponement of Annual and Special General Meeting to February 14, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) -

Red Rock Energy Inc. (NEX:RRK) ("Red Rock" or the "Company") announced today that shareholders in attendance at the Company's Annual and Special General meeting scheduled for and convened today moved to postpone the conduct of the business of the meeting until February 14, 2017 in order to permit the distribution of additional disclosure relevant to new business activity of the Company.

