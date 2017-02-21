RedCloud Adds Business and Product Development Expert Rob Ahrens as Practice Director

Fortune 500 veteran brings key program strategy, international business and entrepreneurial skills to burgeoning consulting firm

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - RedCloud Consulting, a Bellevue-based boutique management-consulting firm, has hired Rob Ahrens as a Practice Director to bolster the firm's offerings in Delivery Excellence through agile product and project management, with an eye towards entrepreneurism. Rob moves to the consulting industry to apply decades of success leading strategy and new business development for the Fortune 500 giants General Electric and Microsoft across financial services, international business and internal operations.

"Having created new business and led strategy across functions and work groups at the world's largest and most successful companies, Rob now brings that wealth of knowledge to help lead our ongoing development as a firm," said Brett Alston, Managing Partner at RedCloud. "Our clients will benefit from his ability to listen and adapt to their specific needs, develop an efficient business strategy and pull the needed resources needed to execute on projects and programs."

Rob began his career in financial and banking operations with General Electric, working in roles across the U.S. West Coast, Australia and Germany. He then joined Microsoft where he progressed up through multiple senior roles leading numerous complex bank relationships, managing vendor agreements and leading large cross functional teams to launch new international markets, ultimately as the company's Director of Strategy and Execution.

Ahrens graduated from the University of Michigan and then earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School. Aligned with RedCloud's own philanthropic efforts focused on youth and education, Rob is active in his local community serving as Parent Teacher Association volunteer and fundraiser in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood.

"Having started a series of small businesses while I was in college, I've always considered myself an entrepreneur, so RedCloud's startup spirit backed by a solid infrastructure was appealing," said Ahrens. "Bringing my expertise to this side of the consulting industry is a breath of fresh air for me."

RedCloud was founded on principles of integrity and transparency that continue to guide the firm's expansion within the Seattle marketplace, ensuring that clients receive top value, reliability and service from a team of senior level consultants. 2016 was a banner year for RedCloud, having been recognized as the nation's fastest growing firm by Consulting magazine, placed on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies, as the 5th fastest growing company in the Seattle region by the Puget Sound Business Journal and as Washington State's top mid-sized company to work for by Seattle Business Magazine.

