RedCloud Consulting's Brett Alston Joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Brett Alston, Managing Partner of RedCloud Consulting, a Bellevue-based boutique management-consulting firm, has joined the board of directors for the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Puget Sound to help the organization grow and create more lasting mentorships for children across the region. Leverage decades of experience in building companies and leading clients to business success, Alston will provide Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound with strategic guidance for growth and create opportunities for RedCloud consultants to volunteer their time to bolster the internal operations of the organization.

"I'm a huge believer in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission because I was fortunate to have several impactful mentors through my childhood who kept me on the right path towards success and inspired me to do more than I thought possible in life," said Brett Clifton, Managing Partner of RedCloud Consulting. "I hope to use my past business experiences and our amazing team of consultants to help the organization continue to grow, boost community funding and support, ultimately to benefit children who are facing adversity."

Since 1957, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound has been providing children with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. Covering King, Pierce and Kitsap counties, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound provides mentors to approximately 1,000 children each year.

"Brett's addition to the board is a pivotal step for the organization as we seek new ways to streamline our operations, create new and lasting connections to the communities we serve and seek ways to make a broader impact," said Louis Garcia, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound. "And beyond Brett's expertise, the ability for us to utilize RedCloud's experts in IT and business management is a huge win for our organization going forward."

Building on a 20 year legacy of strong work, RedCloud re-launched in 2015 with a focus on management consulting to service clients based on a set of best practices learned by Managing Partners Brett Alston and Brett Clifton in their time within the industry. RedCloud's founding principles of integrity and transparency guide the firm's expansion within the Seattle marketplace, ensuring that clients receive top value, reliability, and service from a team of senior level consultants.

2016 was a banner year for RedCloud, having been recognized as the nation's fastest growing firm by Consulting magazine, placed on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies, as the 5th fastest growing company in the Seattle region by the Puget Sound Business Journal and as Washington State's top mid-sized company to work for by Seattle Business Magazine. The firm's transparent and integrity based approach is the foundation of these recognitions, fulfilling the RedCloud's joint purpose of client enablement and helping employees realizes their full potential.

About RedCloud Consulting

Founded in 1995, RedCloud is a boutique Management Consulting firm based in Bellevue, WA that empowers businesses to realize their potential and reach peak performance. RedCloud executes projects with a complete and unwavering focus on accountability, dependability and results. We are able to achieve this by providing a broad array of both Business and IT Consulting in addition to staffing solutions to Enterprise clients. Red Cloud's professional services include Strategic Planning, Process Improvement, Project and IT Product Management, Sales and Marketing, and Business Intelligence Services. Learn more at: redcloudconsulting.com, on Glassdoor.com, or by following RedCloud on Twitter: @RedCloudConsult.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success; avoidance of risky behaviors; and higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children ("Littles") with screened volunteer mentors ("BIGS") and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. Big Brothers Big Sisters is evidence-based, demonstrating that its mentoring programs have positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth, in areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of risky behaviors, and college or job readiness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity, often those of single or low-income households or families where a parent is incarcerated or serving in the military, with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization's 60-year history in the Puget Sound region.

